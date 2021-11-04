HUNTINGTON — For most cities and bigger towns as well as rural areas where vineyards exist, wine festivals are an essential date on the social calendar. Huntington will host its own wine festival this Saturday, an open-air festive event known as the Siptacular Wine Festival.
Happening from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, the Siptacular Wine Festival will take place on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington.
Along with vendors who will provide 100 wines for tasting, food will be provided by Southside Sliders, Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls and Paula Vega Cakes. Live music will be at the event in the form of the Bob Thompson Quartet, featuring West Virginia’s Jazz Ambassador Bob Thompson, and Lee Dean, who sings the music of the Chairman of the Board Frank Sinatra.
Hosting the Siptacular Wine Festival will be Sip Downtown Brasserie, which is located at 311 9th St., and run by Allison White.
White is a Huntington native who left town to further her education and experience yet found her way back when it was obvious that Huntington’s downtown area was on the rise.
“This will be the fourth year that we are hosting the Siptacular Wine Festival, and this will be the biggest one because we have moved its location to 9th Street, where it is a little more visible,” said Allison White. “We have already sold 25% to 30% more tickets than we have in the past, and we always sell the most tickets the week of the event.”
You must be 21 to enter the festival. General admission tickets are $50 and are being sold at Sip, or online at Eventbrite. The VIP tickets are sold out. The festival will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
White began her career on the accounting side of things before heading south to the Charlotte area to attend the culinary arts program offered by the Johnson and Wales University. While there, White also took some wine certification classes and increased her knowledge. When she returned to the Tri-State, she opened the Sip Downtown Brasserie establishment.
“For this festival this weekend, we are completely closing down 9th Street, so it will be blocked off,” White said. “We will funnel everyone into the entrance on the 3rd Avenue side. After folks come into the entrance tent, we will check their ID, check their ticket then give them their wristband and tasting glass.”
Part of the fun of running a wine festival is picking the wines that will be offered for tasting. There are thousands of wines being made in the world, and the attendees will have 100 to choose from and experience.
“We have three wine reps that are providing the wines this year, and we sit down with them and we know what we need now based on previous years of running the festival,” White said. “We know we have to have white wines and sparkling wines and sweet wines as well as red wines and dry wines. We will have everything as far as varieties go. We will have it all. I am personally a red wine fan and love the ‘big bad reds’ such as zinfandels and malbecs and cabernets and that kind of wine.”
At this weekend’s Siptacular Wine Festival, White and crew will be handing out save-the-date cards to let folks know about a new event happening on the day of the Kentucky Derby in May called Derby and Drams. This will be an official Kentucky Derby party that will feature various whiskeys as well as wines.
As for running a wine festival, White is using all of her skills to make it run smoothly.
“I also went to school for accounting, so I have a spreadsheet for everything,” said White. “I have a spreadsheet for the sponsors and the vendors, for my wine and my budget, so I am ready. This will be my third wine festival. So, I am ready to go. I am comfortable with everything, and I have great employees whom I know are going to help me. As soon as we get the wine in, we are ready.”
White is happy that she can be an active participant in the resurgence of downtown Huntington with both her Sip Huntington Brasserie business and the upcoming Siptacular Wine Festival.
“I moved back about five years ago, and I am thrilled that Huntington has a lot to offer now,” White said. “Every time we have visitors come into the Sip from out of town, they can’t believe how far we have come and they love it here and say that everybody is so friendly. It’s great.”