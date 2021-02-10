HUNTINGTON — Nugs.net and Hope in the Hills Inc. will present a free live concert event, “Healing Appalachia: A Concert for Freedom from Addiction,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
The 2 1/2-hour concert features a 90-minute live set from RCA Records recording artist Tyler Childers and his band, as well as set highlights from rocker Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem, up-and-coming Americana artists Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound and Senora May, whose new album, “All of My Love,” comes out Sunday, Feb. 14.
The concert was recorded with multiple cameras at the sold-out Sept. 28, 2019, Healing Appalachia concert at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, W.Va.
Tucked between the musical sets are testimonials from folks around Appalachia who are in recovery, as well as Hope in the Hills founders Ian Thornton and Charlie Hatcher, who talk about creating the nonprofit and Healing Appalachia concert to fuel recovery in Appalachia. The video also features Huntington resident Margaret Moore, Ph.D., who helped organize a pilot project in music-themed Forward Facing Trauma Therapy for Hope in the Hills.
In two years of the Healing Appalachia concert, Hope in the Hills has donated funds to a variety of recovery programs including Recovery Point West Virginia, The Healing Place in Louisville, Kentucky, and the music therapy pilot projects in West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Nashville.
“When our board took a look at what we could do given pandemic restrictions for in-person events, we decided that doing nothing was not an option but that the last thing we wanted was another Zoom concert from someone’s living room,” said Hope in the Hills president Dave Lavender. “As our founder Ian Thornton says, we know music, and that’s what we’re trying to stick with. During the past year, we put bones on a music therapy pilot program that we hope to continue. We also brought on board Impact Media of Huntington to boil down literally hours and hours of these great interviews, never-before-seen concert footage and audio to weave together for ‘An Evening With Healing Appalachia.’ It’s a beautiful snapshot of a great live concert textured with this powerful feeling of a community raising awareness, empathy and funds for folks battling addiction.”
To view the concert, visit http://2nu.gs/TylerChilders. To donate to Healing Appalachia, visit healingappalachia.org/donate.