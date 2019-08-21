HD Media
HURRICANE, W.Va. - The sixth annual West Virginia Cupcake Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 24, at Valley Park in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Kicking off the festival Saturday will be the Cupcake Chase 5K. Runners and walkers will have the option of decorating a cupcake along the race route to be carried back and judged for best decorated at the end of the race. More details about the race, including awards, can be found on tristateracer.com.
The festival hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 75 vendors, including food trucks, craft and direct sales vendors and cupcake vendors, will be part of the event.
Other activities will include the Little Miss and Little Mister Cupcake Pageant for children ages 0-12, an Amateur and Junior Cupcake competition, a cupcake costume contest, a cupcake eating contest and a variety of attractions for children.
All of the money raised at the festival through vendor fees, entry fees and donations will benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals/West Virginia University Medicine Children's Hospital.
More information can be found on the Facebook page, facebook.com/HurricaneCupcakeFestival, and also on the festival website, www.wvcupcakefestival.com.