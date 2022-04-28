ASHLAND — A few weeks ago, the hard rock/progressive metal band Skid Row was performing in Las Vegas, opening up for The Scorpions during the band’s multi-show residency at the Planet Hollywood venue. In the midst of that run, the group, known for their hit songs from the 1980s and 1990s such as “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Slave To The Grind,” debuted a new single called “The Gang’s All Here.” The guitar-driven cut comes out swinging from the first notes, showing that these rock ‘n’ roll veterans still have some life in them after all of these years.
So, what is powering this resurgence by Skid Row? Youth, in the form of their new lead singer, Erik Gronwall. Hailing from Sweden, Gronwall won his country’s version of “American Idol” in 2009, partly due to showcasing his soaring vocals on the show while singing Skid Row’s classic hit “18 and Life.” After his successful stint on television, he then recorded his own album before joining the band H.E.A.T.
In 2018, Gronwall was chosen for the cast of the modern-day remake of the legendary 1970s Broadway show “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which was performed live on NBC. A featured actor and singer in the show, Gronwall more than held his own while bringing to life the five-minute-long medley “Simon Zealotes — Poor Jerusalem” alongside his star cast mates John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon.
Earlier this year, Gronwall officially became a member of Skid Row with the intent of creating and recording new music with the veteran rockers. After the band performs at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Saturday night, the group will continue to tour the U.S. until July. Then, they will begin a months-long tour overseas that will take them from Belgium to Sweden, from Switzerland to the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Australia.
Skid Row takes the stage at the Paramount Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, following opening sets by fellow legacy 1980s bands Warrant and Winger. Tickets range from $40 to $80.
Skid Row has gone through a few lead singers over the years with its most famous front man alumnus being Sebastian Bach. Steady throughout the years, however, has been the core group of Dave “Snake” Sabo on guitar, Rachel Bolan on bass and Scotti Hill on guitar. Drummer Rob Hammersmith joined the band in 2010 followed by lead singer Gronwall in late 2021.
After decades in the music business, Sabo said he still enjoys hitting the road as a touring musician.
“I love tour buses,” said Sabo. “I sleep great on them. I love traveling on them.”
As Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper said a few years ago, there is not enough hard rock in the world. The love for such music is still there, however, and that may account for the positive reaction to Skid Row’s upbeat new release, the aforementioned “The Gang’s All Here.” Sabo agrees.
“We’ve been getting a really good response to it, better than I thought we’d get,” said Sabo. “It feels like a good time for a song like this. There is a lot of serious stuff going on in the world right now and sometimes you just need a breather from it all, to remember that your friends and family are what really matters. That is the sentiment behind it. Lyrically, it’s not political or anything like that. It is just a good time party song, so it feels good and it’s fun to play, too. Plus, with Erik now in the band, who’s is in his mid-30s; when the fans hear the new single, they know why he is onboard as the new lead singer.”
While the album, tour and the introduction of Gronwall as Skid Row’s featured lead singer was all planned, the opening slot of the residency with The Scorpions came out of the blue.
“Things fell into place better than we thought they would, especially with the residency,” said Sabo. “The Scorpions’ residency came out of nowhere because they were originally supposed to have Queensryche as their opening act, but Queensryche backed out to do the Judas Priest tour. We were asked to come in and play, and we accepted it immediately. We were able to get the singe done and released at the beginning of the residency and with Erik now with us, it is always good when a plan comes together.”
As a pre-teen, Sabo was childhood friends with Jon Bon Jovi in New Jersey, with both making a pact to help one another make it in the music world. But the excesses that can imperil those who live the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle are well-documented, and Sabo and Skid Row have experienced all of it.
“No, I absolutely did not think I would live this long, and I am thankful for every day that I’m here,” said Sabo. “I made it through it all by just doing the right thing, by being good to people, being positive, being a good band mate and a good father and a husband and a good friend. We also tried to not be stupid with drugs or anything like that, just staying the course. We are so thankful and humbled that we get to play music for a living. It’s so crazy.”