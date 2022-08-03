The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Sloane Square Gallery will present a “Pointillist” exhibition at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at 611 14th St. W. in Huntington. The event is free and open to the public.

Sloane Square Gallery is operated by West Virginia natives and partners Jim Hobbs, a curator who decorates the gallery with furniture, flowers and other items, and owner Jamie Sloane, an artist and composer who uses the gallery to present and sell his paintings and clothing line. Together, they have realized a dream 13 years in the making.

