Artist Jamie Sloane installs a painting as Sloane Square Gallery prepares for its “Pointillist” art exhibition on Tuesday in Huntington. The opening reception of the art exhibition will take place Thursday from 6–9 p.m.
Artist Jamie Sloane installs a painting as Sloane Square Gallery prepares for its “Pointillist” art exhibition on Tuesday in Huntington. The opening reception of the art exhibition will take place Thursday from 6–9 p.m.
HUNTINGTON — Sloane Square Gallery will present a “Pointillist” exhibition at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at 611 14th St. W. in Huntington. The event is free and open to the public.
Sloane Square Gallery is operated by West Virginia natives and partners Jim Hobbs, a curator who decorates the gallery with furniture, flowers and other items, and owner Jamie Sloane, an artist and composer who uses the gallery to present and sell his paintings and clothing line. Together, they have realized a dream 13 years in the making.
Sloane had originally dreamed of becoming a film composer and painted as a hobby until he met Hobbs, who introduced his work to an art collector. The rest is history.
“It’s good for an artist to meet an interior designer, because they make people’s homes look beautiful,” Sloane said. “And that’s where you want your work — hanging in people’s homes.”
Hobbs said his goal in designing the atmosphere of the gallery is to create an inclusive space where all people can both feel comfortable and be surrounded by beautiful things.
“I love showing people the relationship between the art and the framing and the furniture and how it all makes sense to make you feel good setting in this environment,” Hobbs said. “It’s all created to make a moment to make you feel good.”
Sloane and Hobbs both envision the gallery as a way to break the barriers of the stereotypical art gallery and allow people, as they are, to include beauty into their life, whether they choose to purchase the art or furniture or just spend the afternoon relaxing in the gallery and enjoying themselves.
They also created this place for citizens of Huntington to enter an art gallery without stigma and without having to travel to a large city to find quality pieces.
“I always knew I was going to come back to my hometown … If I can obtain a little bit of life and something to give back then I definitely want to do that for sure,” Sloane said.
The gallery officially opened July 1, 2021, but before then, Hobbs and Sloane had participated in other art shows and events for the Huntington Museum of Art.
In 2018, Sloane painted “The Visiteur Series” for the museum, which featured 12 large oil-on-canvas portraits accompanied by a 20-page catalog and documentary series that aired on PBS. This exhibit had the highest attendance in recent records, according to the museum.
According to Sloane, creating portraits of people for this series was a way of lifting them up in placing them in a gallery. Sloane and Hobbs use the same mentality in operating the gallery by providing spaces to some local artists to showcase and sell their pieces.
“First and foremost (my goal) is inspiration and giving people a place to feel good,” Sloane said. “My objective is to show people that it is possible to be an artist or musician and to live well and prosper.”
The new exhibition will feature 25 new oil paintings, one assemblage sculpture, an additional 13 to 14 pieces from Sloane’s private collection and a larger piece stationed at the front door.
Artist George Seurat and his student Paul Signac developed the pointillism technique in the 19th century. The technique typically involves clusters of small dots of color that form an image.
“It’s almost like pulling art apart. If you see the current chronology of art as far as what happens with the brush and the painter and how he articulates an image, it’s slowly falling apart to a point where you can get into abstract expressionism,” Sloane said. “It’s like broken pieces of expressionism.”
Sloane said he plans to have a painting hung on the front wall during the exhibit that will be nothing but dots that are “silver dollar size” to represent a pointillist painting that is magnified. He said this will show the “life” of how the image is created.
“It’s the fascination of slowly pulling things apart and just letting people see the cracks.”
Many of the paintings are inspired by local landscapes, including the Ohio River. Sloane said the idea for the exhibition came as a tribute to his mother, whose favorite paintings were pointillist.
This exhibition is the first that Sloane and Hobbs have held since the gallery’s opening, as the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their efforts. Now, Sloane expects that the gallery will have a new exhibition every four months, or three times a year.
So far, Hobbs said 400 people have contacted the gallery about attending the exhibition, although he expects more to attend, as the gallery’s weekly foot traffic is typically heavy.
The Sloane Square Gallery is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For updates, visit its Facebook or Twitter pages.
