HUNTINGTON — As with most live events, the International Blues Challenge hosted by The Blues Foundation has faced some changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Usually taking place in January, the event was canceled in 2020, and the 2021 competition was moved to May 2022.
As a result, a bit of shuffling had to take place within the affiliated Huntington Blues Society.
To keep things fair, the local winners of Huntington Blues Society who were set to go to the canceled 2020 International Blues Challenge will keep their place and represent the Tri-State at the upcoming 2022 event in two months.
This weekend, however, the Huntington Blues Society will host the local competition that will send two acts to the 2023 International Blues Challenge, which is set to return to January in 2023. That way, the local affiliate can do fundraising gigs during the rest of 2022 that will help pay for the trip to Memphis.
On Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m., the Huntington Blues Society will host the local competition to see what local or regional blues acts will go to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January 2023. Taking place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden, located at 741 6th Ave., tickets for the show are $10.
So far, seven groups have signed up for the opportunity to compete at an international level.
“If you want to enter the competition, just show up at The Loud on Sunday by 4:30 p.m.,” said Karen Combs, director of the Huntington Blues Society. “If you want to try out, roll on up on Sunday and we’ll make room for you. The rules are that each act gets 20 minutes to perform within the two winning categories, which includes a full blues band category and a solo/duo act category. You must reside within 250 miles of Huntington, you must compete at the International Blues Challenge affiliate closest to where you live, and if you don’t win at your local affiliate, you can then enter other contests further away from home.”
When you go to the blues.org/affiliate-map/ page, not only do you see affiliates of The Blues Foundation throughout North America as well as in Israel, Australia, South Korea, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Europe, but you also see a blue guitar pick that represents the Huntington Blues Society location. When you zoom in on the map, you realize the Huntington affiliate is one of the few found in a small city, as it is surrounded by affiliates in Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio, Lexington in Kentucky and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.
“The bands signed up so far to perform in our local International Blues Challenge competition this weekend will include Generation Gap, who are a band from Parkersburg, West Virginia,” said Combs. “Also competing in the band category will be the Bad Keys of the Mountain Band, based in Charleston, West Virginia, and another Charleston-based group called Berth. The Neil Curry band from Marmet, West Virginia, will also be on the bill. The solo/duo category will be represented by Paula Davis Stewart of Huntington, the Creek Don’t Rise Duo, also from Huntington, and The Lady D Project from Beckley, West Virginia, featuring Lady D and Michael Figueroa.”
The winning group will get $1,000 to help pay their way to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in January.
Judges will be on hand to make their official choices Sunday afternoon: Dan and Mindy Click, who are the directors of the Grayson Gallery and Arts Center in Grayson, Kentucky; multimedia broadcaster Randy Yohe and his wife, Vicky Yohe; and musician Tom Cannon.
More information can be found at facebook.com/HuntingtonBluesSociety.