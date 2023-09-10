The birthday I celebrated yesterday has me at the tail end of my 50s. It doesn’t feel possible to have this many candles on my cake when I’m still so immature.
Yet sometimes, when I stand, my body cracks like a glowstick, although it refuses to actually glow. This, I find disappointing.
Not so long ago, I could get up without sound effects. People my age are still jumping out of airplanes and climbing mountains and participating in marathons, yet I brag about getting my leg through my underwear without losing my balance.
Truth be told — that particular part isn’t new. I’ve been clumsy since childhood. Perhaps I was just ahead of my time.
So far, my 50s have been more enjoyable than any other decade, with the second half being the absolute best part of the game.
A few years ago, a couple of my older friends warned of the invisibility that would begin to happen around this age; they cautioned about becoming unseen, overlooked, and patronized by a society that is fixated on youth and beauty. We were still living in Atlanta when I began to notice this happening to me, and the first few times, it was jarring. Even though I was aware I was no longer shiny and new, it was tough seeing myself as the browning banana in a sea of mostly still greens.
Oddly, this doesn’t happen so much in West Virginia — perhaps because the median age here is higher (and more mature). Instead of being surrounded by ambitious 30-somethings so terrified of aging that they’ve already had their first Botox, I’m amidst hikers and kayakers and outdoor lovers. Happy retirees living their RV dream. People who value simple living rather than those chasing more.
If invisibility happens here, it doesn’t seem as if it would be all that bad. Besides, isn’t invisibility one of the most longed-for superpowers?
There’s no longer a need to suck in the gut or dress in the latest fashions or wear uncomfortable shoes and binding undergarments. If a woman my age complains of being queasy or tired or her stomach is puffed, no one assumes that she’s pregnant. There’s something genuinely freeing in this stage of life.
The late advice columnist Ann Landers once said, “At age 20, we worry about what others think of us. At age 40, we don’t care what they think of us. At age 60, we discover they haven’t been thinking of us at all.”
I like who and where I am now; like this adventure Don and I are on. The only part that bothers me is how quickly I arrived at this age. A friend recently shared, “One minute, I was young and fun, and the next, I’m turning down the car stereo so I can see better.”
And then there was the birthday card I got that said, “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer you get to the end, the faster it goes.”
I don’t want time to keep going faster. I want it to slow down. I feel like I have finally figured out the rules and how to really play and even with all the creaks, groans, and stumbles, I’m not ready for any of this to slow down. Much less for it to stop.
Albert Einstein once said, “Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the great mystery into which we were born.”
That is who I’m determined to be — the curious child.
Who still has most of her marbles, despite a few holes in her bag.
