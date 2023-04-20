HUNTINGTON — It can be hard to pin down a description of the music of the group Snarky Puppy. Heavily influenced by jazz and funk music, this rotating cast of excellent musicians does not want to be encumbered by labels like “fusion band” or even “jam band.”
Instead, they are a collective of ace musicians who play instrumental music that is precise, yet loose when it comes to improvisation; horn and rhythm driven; never boring and always danceable.
On Monday afternoon, April 24, Snarky Puppy will play outdoors at the Ritter Park Pavilion stage, aka “The Ritter.” A Whizzbang Presents production, the concert begins with opening act Nate Wood at 4 p.m. followed by a full show by Snarky Puppy.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at facebook.com/TheRitterAmphitheater.
Snarky Puppy was formed by bassist and songwriter Michael League in 2004 while he was in college in Texas, and the band has only grown from there. Throughout any given year, various top-notch musicians move in and out of the group, with most playing in other great bands as well. Some of the other members of the collective include Bill Laurance, Bobby Sparks II, Justin Stanton, Shaun Martin, Bob Lanzetti, Mark Lettieri, Chris McQueen, Mike “Maz” Maher, Jay Jennings, Kieta Ogawa, Jamison Ross, Jason “JT” Thomas, Larnell Lewis and more.
Some of the artists that these musicians have worked for include David Crosby, Prince, Tower of Power, Herbie Hancock, Robert Glasper, Derek Trucks, Joe Walsh, Chaka Kahn, Erykah Badu, Aretha Franklin and more.
“I definitely wouldn’t call us a ‘fusion band’ or a ‘jam band,’ but maybe we are more like an instrumental pop band in a way, but we do improvise a lot,” said Michael League. “I really don’t know how to classify it, but I definitely wouldn’t throw it neatly into any of those categories. More than any other tradition, we are pulling from the jazz tradition, I guess, but I don’t consider us to be a jazz band, either. There is also a lot of funk in the mix, but there is a lot of other things in the mix, as well. So, I don’t really know what to call it. I just know that for us, generally, the songs are what determines how we play. Sometime, people bring songs to the band that are really funky and some will bring us a song that’s more like a ballad that feels kind of earthy. It can vary greatly.”
Oddly enough, the members of Snarky Puppy do not sit around and improvise with each other, then cull out cool riffs and form new tunes around them. Instead, members of the band tend to come to the table with a composition already formed and then share it with the band in person. In other words, even though everyone in the collective can read tablature when it comes to music, they never bring pre-written charts of the new songs to the group. Instead, they will bring that original idea to the fore and then show each member what their part sounds like and it all then begins to build up organically. Once every member knows their part and they work out the groove together, that is when improvisation takes over within the band.
“The funny thing is that, while everybody can read music, we don’t write out the music, ever,” said League. “We learn it by ear, which is very old school. I think that everything you do musically is just a skill. I think that if you spend a lot of time reading music, then you learn how to read music. If you spend a lot of time using your ears, then you use your ears. Most of the musicians in Snarky Puppy know how to do both, but the ears are No. 1.”
Once onstage and after the band is practiced up, Snarky Puppy then takes the audience and itself on a fun and crazy ride where anything can happen — musically — at any time.
“For me, I love that moment onstage where things go into a zone where they have never gone before, and there is this element of risk where the train can fall off of the tracks,” said League. “In that moment, you really sense that the band is kind of leaderless and that things have gone off the map. I really like those moments because you see collectively that everyone onstage is trying to figure out a way continue pushing this thing into a new direction, but also bearing in mind where we came from and where we have to go in the song. So, it becomes this giant, collective thing of, ‘choose your own adventure,’ and yet everyone eventually has to choose the same thing, but play a different role in it. That is the most fun for me, as in the game of allowing the music to breathe and to go and do its thing and be free to do so, but also keeping it tethered to the essence of the song and the meaning of the song.”
More information can be found at snarkypuppy.com.