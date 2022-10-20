The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Artists Series continues its fall schedule with a performance by “Saturday Night Live” comedic actor and writer Mikey Day on Sunday, Oct. 23. Opening up the show will be comedian Alex English, who is also a comedy writer for SNL.

Day and English will be live at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $35 to $55. The venue is located at 925 4th Ave. in downtown Huntington. More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.

