HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Art Professor and Drinko Fellow Sandra Reed has a solo art exhibition on view in Room 119-A of Smith Hall, formerly the Birke Art Gallery, that is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, May 5 and May 12, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Reed will be present to answer questions for the majority of these hours, with the exception of May 10.

