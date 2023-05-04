HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Art Professor and Drinko Fellow Sandra Reed has a solo art exhibition on view in Room 119-A of Smith Hall, formerly the Birke Art Gallery, that is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, May 5 and May 12, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Reed will be present to answer questions for the majority of these hours, with the exception of May 10.
For this exhibition, Reed selected 29 pieces on paper, panel and canvas.
“I’ve created most of these paintings since the pandemic began. All are oriented to or inspired by the experience of manmade and natural landscapes,” she said in a news release. “Many of these paintings utilize stencils, masks and atomized acrylic ink in an intricate combination. I think of each painting as place of contemplation and discovery for myself and for viewers. The surfaces of the paintings offer different and complementary experiences when viewed up close and from across the gallery.”
Viewing and interpreting art has been demonstrated to have a positive impact on mental and emotional health, she added, and she encourages members of the Marshall and surrounding community to visit Smith Hall and view the exhibit. It is free and open to all.
The exhibition is presented in appreciation for support, for the production and presentation of new work from the Drinko Academy; the College of Arts and Media; the School of Art and Design; the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History; and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
