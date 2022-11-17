ASHLAND — Ashland residents were saddened earlier this year when they received word that La Finca — a Mexican restaurant with more than 25 years of history — would close following the retirement of owners Rafael and Carmen Rodríguez. Now, a new restaurant has risen in its place following a remodeling and rebranding.
Sopapillas opened its doors Oct. 14. The restaurant is co-owned by Brenda Alvarez, Jamie Lopez and Ana Lopez.
“La Finca closed in August, and Rafael and Carmen Rodriguez have helped us transition over,” Alvarez said. “They actually received so much love from the Ashland community that they kept the restaurant going for a while longer than we originally planned. We were supposed to get the keys earlier. For the rebranding, we did extensive painting of the outside exterior and interior. We handmade all of the tables. We also have some space for murals that an artist is going to go in from out West and do. We also imported some booths from Mexico. We had a designer come in and do all of our tile work and stenciling. We also redone the bar adding bigger television and new lighting to make it more modern. We are also planning on renovating the patio area in time for next spring.”
Alvarez said she went to the University of Kentucky for a degree in biology, but her family has been in the restaurant business for many decades.
“My dad had two in Virginia. My uncles have several in throughout the state of Kentucky, including Morehead, Mt. Sterling, Winchester and Lexington,” she said. “They approached us about taking over because Carmen and Rafael have put in 26 years here and have a very extensive family they wanted to spend time with. They wanted to keep their partnerships with restaurants like The Colonial and Casa Lopez. So, they’ll still be here even if they won’t be at the store front.”
The menu features a variety of Mexican favorites including burritos, taquitos and fajitas. These include the Tacos De Carne Asada ($10.99), Chili Rellenos ($10.99) and Chimichanga ($9.99). There’s also an assortment of steaks like the T-Bone Lupito ($18.99) served with shrimp, rice, beans and cheese. Pork Fajitas ($13.99) are served with rice, beans, peppers, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. There is also a variety of seafood including Fish Tacos ($11.99), Salmon Teriyaki ($13.99) and Tilapia Campechana ($12.99). The restaurant has a lunchtime menu with specials like the Burrito Real ($9.99), filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
“I really want to highlight our sopapillas, the dessert from which we take our name. Sopapillas are a traditional dessert which is a fried square dough. Traditionally it’s square shaped, but there are variations. We try to stay authentic so ours is square shaped. So when you deep fry it, it self-rises with an air pocket,” Alvarez said. “We top it with honey. Now I personally drizzle mine with chocolate syrup, caramel sauce, then top it with whipped cream and a cherry. We can also serve it with a scoop of ice cream.”
Sopapillas is located under the bridge at 1201 Greenup Ave., in Ashland. It is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders, call 606-393-1688. For specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086840346475.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.