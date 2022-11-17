The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — Ashland residents were saddened earlier this year when they received word that La Finca — a Mexican restaurant with more than 25 years of history — would close following the retirement of owners Rafael and Carmen Rodríguez. Now, a new restaurant has risen in its place following a remodeling and rebranding.

Sopapillas opened its doors Oct. 14. The restaurant is co-owned by Brenda Alvarez, Jamie Lopez and Ana Lopez.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you