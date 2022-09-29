CHARLESTON — Pop music styles seem to have seasons — gradually shifting from simple, almost primitive songs to stylized, heavily produced arrangements and then back again.
In 1992, American music was in the middle of a chaotic transition. Very slick, safe, radio friendly pop was being challenged by louder, raw, and not always commercially comfortable grunge, rock, and hip hop.
Established acts like the New Kids on the Block, Madonna and Def Leppard competed for space on the radio airwaves and on MTV with newer artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Tupac.
Somewhere in that clash of boy bands, dance club divas and spandex-wearing metalheads was Sophie B. Hawkins, an emotive singer/songwriter from New York, who released songs like the hook-driven “Damn I wish I was your lover,” the dance track “Right Beside You,” and the soft-spoken “As I Lay Me Down.”
Her record, “Tongues and Tails,” was a surprise hit — even for her.
Speaking over a Zoom call, Hawkins, who performs Sunday on Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater, said, “I made what they would call ‘Bedroom Pop’ now, but they just used to be called home demos — and I didn’t think anybody was going to like my record.”
But they did. The record landed in the Top 100 and earned Hawkins a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.
The record, she said, didn’t sound like anything else out at the time because she wasn’t really paying much attention then to what was going on musically.
Before she signed with a record label, Hawkins sang, played drums for Bryan Ferry and was doing a little acting in New York.
Songwriting was something she did quietly for years.
“So, in a way I could say I was kind of a loner,” she said. “But I had very beautiful friendships and relationships with other artists who were much older than me on the scene at the time in Manhattan.”
When she finally got her record deal, she was a little overwhelmed by it and not exactly prepared for stardom.
“When I finally got signed by Sony, I had seven record labels after me and it was terrifying,” Hawkins said.
She said she would go to different industry meetings, and she really only had one dress shirt.
Finally, a friend told her she needed more than one shirt and gave her his button-down shirt, just so she’d have something different to wear for a meeting.
“It was so funny,” Hawkins said. “Everything was just so funny. I thought the men, these big guys in the record industry — I thought they were hysterical, but it was weird.”
And she had no expectations that the record she eventually released would do anything at all, but it was fun to try.
That “Tongues and Tails” turned out to be successful is gratifying, but still kind of a surprise.
Hawkins is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release and success of “Tongues and Tails,” while also readying a new a record.
The first single from that album, “Love Yourself,” is due out in about a week.
Naturally, Hawkins is excited about it.
“The new single is wonderful, I have to say, from my own perspective,” she said. “It’s a true story. Of course, every one of my songs comes from a true story, a true trigger.”
And this is maybe a different kind of surprise. It’s been 10 years since Hawkins last released a record.
“My fans don’t believe it’s coming out,” she laughed. “But it is. It’s actually being released.”
She hopes they like it. She thinks they will.
A lot has changed for Hawkins over the last 30 years. While her record releases haven’t been regular, she’s remained busy. She’s performed, done some acting on television and on stage. She played Janis Joplin in the play, “Room 105.”
She also became a mother and gave birth to two children. Her youngest was born in 2015, when Hawkins was 50.
Being a mother has largely been the focus of her life the past several years. She still performs and writes music, but she often works around the schedule of her children.
“The minute I get my youngest on the bus,” she said.
Going out on tour is a little worrisome for Hawkins. It will be the first time she’s been away from home for so long, she said.
“I’m completely distressed about that,” she said. “I really am, but I’m also happy for the chance for growth. Because that sort of separation from your normal world makes you reach out to the people in the audience more.”