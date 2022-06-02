CHARLESTON — Mountain Stage has announced a series of shows that will take place at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston later this summer.
They include:
Aug. 21 with American roots orchestra, the Dustbowl Revival, and singer/songwriter Cary Morin.
Aug. 28 with bluegrass fiddling great Laurie Lewis and Appalachian String Band Festival Neo-Traditional Winner, The Early Mays.
Sept. 25 has Texas singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard, and songwriters Mary Gauthier and Darden Smith.
Oct. 2 includes singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, best known for the ’90s hits “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” and “As I Lay Me Down,” along with songwriter AHI and the indie-Latin band Kiltro.
Additional acts will be announced for all shows will be announced at a later date, but tickets go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Friday through www.mountainstage.org. Advance tickets are $25.
