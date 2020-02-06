IRONTON — Harvest for the Hungry is holding a soup-and-grilled cheese fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the First United Methodist Church at South 5th and Center streets in Ironton.
The suggested donation is $3.50 per person.
