HUNTINGTON — The South Side Neighborhood Organization recently announced new officers.
They include: Connie Reed Beaty, president; Amy Prestera, vice president; Matt Spurlock, treasurer; and John Rakus, secretary.
Board members are Irv Johnson, Carolyn Becker and Amy Ward.
Four meetings will be held in 2021 — all on Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
Meeting dates will be Jan. 7, March 4, June 3 and Oct. 7. Information will be released on the group’s Facebook page whether meetings will be in person or virtual.
The meetings will be held at the Huntington YMCA Phil Cline Center at 917 9th St. in Huntington. Meetings will have a guest speaker, a representative of HPD, discussions and announcements and ways to become involved in the organization. Snacks, bottled water and coffee will be served.
For more information, contact the group via its Facebook page at South Side Neighborhood Organization (Huntington, WV).