CROSS LANES, W.Va. — The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir will be in concert at Community Chapel, 5287 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, West Virginia, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. All are welcome.
Southern gospel performance to take place in Cross Lanes
