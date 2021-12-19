HUNTINGTON — The Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance Inc. resumed open membership meetings this month since halting meetings in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was at the Huntington YMCA’s 10th Avenue conference room. Special guests were Managing Engineer of the Department of Highways District 2 Rob Pennington, Marshall University President and Alliance charter member Jerry Gilbert, and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
Pennington and his predecessor at the DOH, Scott Eplin, worked with the Alliance on a historically reminiscent design for bridge replacements at 5th and 8th streets. Gilbert spoke about living in the Southside and his love for the city of Huntington and Marshall University. Williams discussed developments for the city and work to improve Huntington’s economy. Some of this work included bridge replacement projects.
“These bridges are replacing those built one hundred years ago,” he said. “I believe they will both serve and represent the city very well over the coming one hundred years.”
After the speakers, Alliance committee chairs provided activities reports. Parks Committee Chair Chuck Chambers gave an update on refurbishing Ritter Park benches and lamp and lot posts, which the Alliance has previously pursued. Since forming in 2019, one objective of the Alliance has been to restore Ritter and Memorial parks. Alliance members were also part of recent efforts to remove invasive plants in the Ritter Park lily pond area.
“Invasive vines have been devouring park trees and stonework for decades. Surely, that cannot continue,” Chambers said.
Alan Caudill, Alliance Bridge Committee chair, reviewed the Alliance’s work with the DOH on modifications to the Southside bridges to compliment historic settings. The most recent change incorporates lamp posts at each of the bridges’ corners and the design dates back to the early 1920s. While praising the staff at the DOH District 2 office and Transportation Secretary Byrd White, Caudill said, “the understanding and cooperation we’ve received from the state’s staff has been exemplary and is very much appreciated.”
Officers were also elected for one-year terms. The group’s officers are President Dan Gooding, Vice President Chuck Chambers, Secretary Christina Bailey and Treasurer Will Holland. The Southside Alliance is a 501(c)3, nonprofit charitable corporation devoted to preserving and enhancing Huntington’s Southside, Southern Hills and Enslow Park. For more information, visit huntingtonsouthside.org.