HUNTINGTON — The Southside Garden Club has new officers.
Jennifer Hinkle will serve as president; Kathy Watson, vice president; and Connie Reed Beaty, secretary.
The club creates a theme and program for each meeting.
In October, the club met at Amber Garvin's home and created fall decor with dried flowers. In November, members went to the Huntington Museum of Art. The hostess was Sydney Copley and the group celebrated nature and gratitude. Josh Hamrick led members through West Virginia's only plant conservatory, which features tropical and sub-topical plants. The craft was making a "Grateful Tree."
December took the club to Sip Downtown Brasserie in downtown Huntington. The meeting hostess was Connie Beaty. Each member received a small poinsettia, and how to care for them was discussed. In February, members were hosted at Sloane Square Gallery where they were shown flowers and plants from all over the world by Ken Fox. Members brought fresh flowering cuts and could choose to take home several to force blooms.
March's meeting will be "Herbs Inside and Out." April will be a plant swap and planting at Grindstone Coffeeology. One member, Jara Howard, is hand painting slate signs for the club that will be placed where members plant, such as Grindstone. In May, the group will focus on succulents and making miniature gardens. In June, it will travel to River and Rail Nursery and learn about alternative pesticides.
For more information on the Southside Garden Club in Huntington, contact Hinkle at Jen.Hinkle@aol.com.
