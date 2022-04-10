HUNTINGTON — The Southside Garden Club received their charter April 2 at the 92nd annual West Virginia Garden Club Inc. at Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center. The Southside Garden Club was the only new club this year to join the 74 other garden clubs in the state of West Virginia.
Accepting the charter on behalf of the club was Connie Reed Beaty, president. The other officers of the club are Deb Elliott, vice president, and Kandi Bastianelli, secretary. Members are Jessica McCormick, Kathy Watson, Karen Veazey, Carrie Denvir, Linda Dobbs, Jennifer Hinkle, Binnie Howard, Jara Howard, Sidney Polan, Karen Herdnon and Jan Russell.
Events so far this year have been “Vintage in the Garden” hosted by Beaty, “Digging and Doughnuts and Bulbs and Burritos” by Dobbs, “Tin Can Garden Lanterns” by McCormick, “Painting a Welcome Slate” by Howard and a “Rainwater Barrel Workshop” by Denvir and Mark Buchanan with Fourpole Creek Watershed Association. Buchanan used to have a stormwater position at Marshall University, and now he works for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Beautification of Miller School Park is an ongoing project. Last year the club also did a beautification project at the request of David Amsbary at Huntington Little League before a tournament. The club awards a yard of the season/quarter sign in the neighborhood. A semiannual Neighborhood Craft Market is hosted at Miller School Park by McCormick. Club members also participate in the Earth Day Cleanup at Fourpole Creek and invasive plant removal at Ritter Park with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
The club was formed to enjoy gardening tips, food and merriment with neighbors. Meetings are hosted by members once a month. Days, time and theme are prepared by the hostess. The club activities are hands-on. Facebook events are created for each monthly event by McCormick. The club’s Facebook page has 49 members. Find the club at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ 775950726401848.
