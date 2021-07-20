The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Southside Neighborhood Organization has planned its first Community Craft Fair for 8 am. to noon Saturday, July 31, at Miller School Park at 12th Avenue and 7th Street.

Neighbors will pay $10 along with one donation item to bring a tent, table and chair to sell their handcrafted goods. Some of the vendors already signed up include local honey, handmade soaps, homemade bug spray, hand-sewn blankets and homegrown vegetables.

A special appearance from Andy McKee of Mountain State Reptile will allow children to pet amphibians for free. There will be free games. Cookies and a lemonade stand are also included.

Another special guest will be Nathan Hilbert of the National Parks Service RTCA program, who is helping with the development of Miller School Park.

For more information, email funtingtonwv@gmail.com.

