HUNTINGTON — The next meeting of the Southside Neighborhood Organization will 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at the Phil Cline Family YMCA at 917 9th St., Huntington.
Members will enter through the day care center entrance. David Glick and Carolyn Becker will be the greeters.
Free Kid’s Watch for children ages 4-13 will be provided by the meeting sponsor Realty Advantage, Amy Ward.
Snacks, bottled water and coffee will be available from the Hospitality Committee led by Jill Wild and Jessica McCormick. Laura Mullarky will give the invocation and Madi Akins will lead the pledge.
The featured guest speaker will be Doug Korstanje, who will speak about “For a Better Us.”
A neighborhood watch, and Facebook page rules will be a part of the discussion. Roy Grimmett from the American Red Cross will inform those in attendance of the “Sound The Alarm Program,” which includes free smoke detectors.
Matt Null of the Huntington Police Department and Jan Rader of the Huntington Fire Department and members of City Council and other neighborhoods have been invited to attend.
For more information about the Southside Neighborhood Organization, email SSNO25701@yahoo.com.