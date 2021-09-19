HUNTINGTON — A group of elementary school teachers in Cabell County have been awarded $2,000 in grant funds and could receive even more.
A group of teachers from Southside Elementary School in Huntington has received a $2,000 grant as part of the 2020 Unsung Heroes awards competition through Voya Financial Inc., a provider of retirement plans for educators.
The group that received the grant from Voya includes Courtney Arnold, Charity Baker and Kathleen Kneafsey.
Arnold was recognized during a Cabell County Board of Education meeting in August where she announced her plans to buy the necessary materials to offer ceramics activities at the school.
For 25 years, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has awarded grants to K-12 educators in the United States to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects and their ability to positively influence the children they teach. Since the program’s inception, Voya has awarded more than $5.8 million in support of educators through this nationwide program.
“Educators have faced unprecedented challenges during this past year and, more than ever, need support as they work to develop today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders,” said Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president, in a news release. “Our Unsung Heroes program helps bring to life educators’ innovative teaching ideas to enrich the learning experience and better prepare our nation’s children for a rapidly changing workplace.”
The team’s idea, “Ceramics and Centers for TAB,” focuses on the importance of exploring, experimenting with and learning about different art media including drawing, ceramics, painting, weaving, sewing, sculpture, digital photography, as well as art history.
The teachers plan to implement their idea the school’s curriculum for all grade levels. Supported by the Voya grant, the project will expand the school’s digital printing capabilities available to students and will encourage student-led art making.
The teachers say students will be exposed to new art media and skills, while learning about new tools and techniques, problem solving and preparing for art experiences in their future.
The group is one of only 50 winners and has the only winning program in the state. In addition to receiving the $2,000 award to help fund and bring their program to life, they will compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.