HUNTINGTON — A spaghetti dinner to support Our Lady of Fatima Parish School will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Our Lady of Fatima, 535 Norway Ave. in Huntington.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the school or parish office for $10 for adults or $5 for children under 10. Tickets the day of the event will be $11 for adults or $6 for children.
All proceeds from the 46th annual dinner go directly to the school’s annual fund. The event will also include entertainment, the Sweet Shoppe with homemade treats and the annual book fair.