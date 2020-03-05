CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Lawrence County Ohio Special Olympics’ track and field event will be held at Chesapeake High School on May 7 beginning at 9 a.m. for participants of all ages. May 8 is the rain date.
Special Olympics to host track and field event
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Herald-Dispatch Blogs
- MU Aviation School nixes helicopters
- TIME4K program expands to help students in Cabell, Wayne counties
- Man charged with robbery in Altizer incident
- City offers to waive penalties for delinquent municipal service, refuse fees
- Man who filmed infant molestation sentenced to life in prison
- Huntington postal worker sent to prison in marijuana scheme
- Chuck Landon: Marshall wins physical, heavily officiated game
Most Popular
Articles
- Appalachian Power files for rate increase
- Barboursville man charged with threatening terrorist acts
- Huntington investigation nets three arrests
- Five elementary schools face replacement in unveiled facilities plan
- Police roundup: Barboursville man accused of four counts of sexual assault
- 30 indictments returned in Lawrence County
- Akron man admits to federal drug crimes committed while serving Huntington sentence in shootings
- 73rd Annual West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament results
- Panthers’ Davis having more fun than ever coaching
- Huntington breaks ground on all-inclusive splash pad
Images
Collections
- Photos: The Tri-State Flood of 1997
- Photos: West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Fifth Annual MU Bridal and Special Event Expo
- Photos: W.Va. State High School Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Workers of the Future 2020 Skills Challenge
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts Indoor Triathlon
- Photos: W.Va. State High School Wrestling Tournament, Thursday
- Photos: MU Athletes volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
- Photos: High school girl's basketball tournament, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington High
- Photos: Protest in Favor of Cabell County EMS Union