People give a round of applause for foundation member James Lackey as the 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite fundraising dinner takes place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Speech and Hearing Center and the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation will hold their 21st Rite Care fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday April 22 in BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.
Since 2002, the Scottish Rite program has provided comprehensive services to children with communication disorders, through the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center. The Rite Care Childhood Language Program (SRCLP), provides these services without regard to the families’ ability to pay for the necessary services they receive.
In 2012, the program at Marshall University changed its name to the Lackey-Oshel Rite Care Clinic to honor the program founders, James H. Lackey and H. Pat Oshel. The program provides communication services in a supportive, compassionate atmosphere. The mission, to provide financial assistance for speech, language, and hearing service provision for children.
Pam Holland is an associate professor, chair and graduate program director, for the Department of Communication Disorders. She has been with the program since its inception in 2002 and has witnessed the growth in services provided and families served.
“Unless you have a child who requires support in learning to communicate and eat, you may not fully appreciate how valuable it is to have experts in speech-language pathology so close to home, “Holland said.. “The faculty and staff are truly one of a kind in the field. Our guests will be honored to hear the experiences our families have had.”
Four families will be spotlighted for a closer look at the successes that are possible at the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center’s Rite Care Clinic. This year’s event features a keynote with Marshall University Head Basketball Coach Dan D’Antoni.
“We are excited to have Matt James, executive director of alumni relations serve as our Master of Ceremonies this year,” Holland said. “He will bring much enthusiasm and Marshall spirit to our programming. Our families and guests will also enjoy music provided by Mason Elam.”
Tickets are $125 per person for the event, which includes a silent auction and dinner. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Holland by e-mail at holland@marshall.edu.
