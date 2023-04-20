The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

People give a round of applause for foundation member James Lackey as the 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite fundraising dinner takes place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Speech and Hearing Center and the Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation will hold their 21st Rite Care fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday April 22 in BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.

Since 2002, the Scottish Rite program has provided comprehensive services to children with communication disorders, through the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center. The Rite Care Childhood Language Program (SRCLP), provides these services without regard to the families’ ability to pay for the necessary services they receive.

