HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Dec. 30, Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing will host its official grand opening at a new venue located in Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Similar establishments have come onto the scene in various places all over the country over the last decade. Now, you can learn this ancient skill as well, and have a fun and safe time while you are doing it.
The Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing Venue is located at 13 Pullman Square and will be open seven days a week from 4 to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, from noon to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The attraction will be open for the general public as well as available for private bookings and parties, exhibition shows, games and contests, and even competitive league play.
More information can be found at www.wvaxethrowing.com and at 304-400-1614.
While axes are still widely used today by those who enjoy chopping their own wood, back in the day, when the population of the United States moved from a rural way of life to towns and cities, those who had great skill with an axe were very respected. When you look into the history of West Virginia, you will find a man named Paul Criss from Webster Springs who grew up to be a World Champion Woodchopper. After gaining popularity early in the 1900s, Criss would take his axe throwing skills around the country as a traveling act.
Born in 1897, Criss was a lumberjack on the Elk River by the time he was 13. When Criss’ legend began to grow, “He became famous when he shaved a hairy lumberjack with his axe,” said the Charleston Daily Mail newspaper, also writing that the stunt resulted in “photos and stories that went around the world.”
Criss then realized that the public was fascinated by someone who could throw an axe with great accuracy. As the Charleston Daily Mail newspaper further said of Criss, “Instead of throwing one axe at a target some 30 feet away, he threw two double-billeted axes simultaneously, one with either hand, at two different targets.” It was a feat that the native Mountain State axe man did in many venues across the nation. Criss even took his act to some vaudeville playhouses, including the famous Roxy Theater in New York City.
In recent years, there has been a move to create a safe environment where everyday folks can learn to throw an axe and rekindle this long-revered pioneer skill. And, that is where Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing comes into the mix, as once you read and sign the required liability waiver, you can experience your own adventure and develop your axe-throwing skills.
The axe throwing takes place in “fully-enclosed caged throwing lanes,” according to the venue’s website. The FAQ page also states that, “Similar to darts, Axe Throwing is a target sport, performed by attempting to hit the target from behind a specified foul line about 12 feet away. Competitors will be aiming for the bullseye by throwing with one or two hands; the closer you get to the middle of the target, the more points you earn.”
Todd Schreier, co-owner of Splittin’ Hares, grew up in Tampa Bay, Florida, then moved to Montana, and after falling in love with a Tri-State girl, he moved to nearby Russell, Kentucky.
“I’ve been a real estate developer and a business consultant for over 20 years, and now we own and run several businesses here,” said Schreier. “Our axe throwing venue in Pullman Square is our first venture into West Virginia. We also have three businesses that we operate in Camp Landing in Ashland and one in Flatwoods and one in Russell as well. We’re trying to bring some fun stuff to the Tri-State area and some positivity. Hopefully with this grand opening on Friday at noon, folks will come to Pullman Square and have some fun throwing axes.”
Schreier and his wife have designed and built multiple escape room businesses over the years as well, which are popular and fun venues for those wanting a group activity that requires thinking, working together, scripted adventurers and game skills. But then, a friend of theirs in Columbus, Ohio, talked about the axe throwing venue he started up there and that led to Schreier building the first one in Ashland, and now the brand-new venue in downtown Huntington.
“Our axe-throwing establishment in Camp Landing has been doing great, so we decided to replicate that in Pullman Square,” said Schreier. “Axe throwing is a lot of fun and something different to do, and it is perfect for corporate events, birthday parties or team building. As for the team building aspect to it, it is not only a lot of fun, but we can also get groups broken up into categories and then we can get them competing against each other as teams while learning a new skill and working together.”
The prices for sharing some great times at the Splittin’ Hares Axe Throwing Venue will be $1 per throw of the axe, $15 for 15 minutes of unlimited throws, $20 for 30 minutes of unlimited throws, and $25 for one hour of unlimited throws.
“We want to be another fun date-night option,” said Schreier. “So, we are looking forward to helping celebrate the Tri-State on Friday and bringing some more great stuff to a great city.”