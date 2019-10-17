It’s not just about trick-or-treat night anymore. The Tri-State area is full of Halloween-themed events for all ages and interests — enough to help you keep it creepy nearly all month long. Here’s a sampling of what’s coming up across the region:
Fear float
A truly creepy floating seasonal haunted attraction called The Haunted Majestic will begin its first-ever haunt tours starting tonight, Oct. 17, at 6100 Kyle Lane on the Ohio River at Majestic Landing near Huntington, next to the Robert Newlon Airport.
The attraction is composed of a common two-story structure that covers two inland river barges that are permanently moored side by side.
Its inaugural haunt season will run Thursday through Saturday nights beginning Oct. 17 and ending Nov. 2. The hours of operation are from 6 to 11 p.m., with special guests appearing each night including Eddie Munster from the 1960s sitcom “The Munsters” and the Green Goblin Head from Stephen King’s “Maximum Overdrive” movie.
The cost is $17 for a general admission ticket, which gives customers access to a guided tour and access to special guests. There is the fast pass for $22 and a season pass that costs $42.
On Oct. 17, 24, 30 and 31, the Paranormal Investigative Team (PIT) will offer paranormal ghost hunts through the Haunted Majestic and surrounding grounds. These tours will take place after Haunted Majestic closes on these nights and will cost $20. Paranormal tours of Haunted Majestic last approximately one hour.
Visit www.hauntedmajestic.com online for a complete list of events, guests and other information.
Halloween bounce
Pump Up the Fun indoor inflatable center, 6759 Merrick Creek Road in Huntington, will host a Halloween Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
There will be inflatables galore, the Mark Wood Fun Show starting at 7:30 p.m., free face painting, giveaways and laser lights. Wear your favorite Halloween socks for a special prize.
Cost is $12 per child, plus $5 for a pizza, chips, drink and dessert package.
Due to the number of children that will be allowed on the inflatables during the party, adults will not be allowed on inflatables.
For more information, call 304-733-2386.
Spooktacular amusement
Camden Park’s annual Halloween Spooktacular continues Oct. 18-19 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. each day. The event features more than 20 rides and attractions including the Haunted House, the Coulrophobia Maze, the Haunted Hospital Walk Thru and the Haunted Train Ride. Admission details, plus a $5 off coupon, are at camdenpark.com.
Villains we love
The Huntington Mall will host a Villain Fan Event at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in Center Court to celebrate favorite villains. There will be a costume contest and a pumpkin pick and paint craft. Whether you are a fan of Disney villains or your everyday Halloween bad guy, come dressed to impress. There will be activities for the little villains as well as the big ones. The registration fee for the costume contest is the donation of a nonperishable food item for the October Feeding Families food drive. The mall will be open until 9 p.m. For more information, call 304-733-0492 or visit www.huntingtonmall.com.
Sweet, not scary
The Fantasy Maze, hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, returns to Ritter Park from 5 to 9 p.m. daily Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27. Enjoy an enchanted trip through the Fantasy Maze filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters. Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring a candy bag. Tickets are $5 per person.
Come, little children
The Cabell County Public Library hosts a “Hocus Pocus” party at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Come, little children: We put a spell on you, and now you’re ours! Join library staff for all things “Hocus Pocus.” There will be an escape room, games, treats and more. This is a family event, with all ages welcome.
Boo-seum
A Halloween-themed evening called the “Boo-seum” is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 22, during the October Tuesday Tour at the Huntington Museum of Art. Refreshments will be served. This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event.
Visitors are welcome to wear costumes and can collect treat bags while supplies last. Halloween-themed crafts will also be offered.
HMA offers guided tours or other programs during Tuesday Tours on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Tuesday is HMA’s free general admission day and HMA is open late on Tuesdays until 9 p.m.
Costumes for a cause
The Tri-State’s best Halloween party will celebrate its 10th anniversary when the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Foundation hosts the All Hallow’s Eve Bash on Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m. at Bellefonte Pavilion (2000 Ashland Drive) on the OLBH campus.
Attendees to the annual fundraiser are encouraged to arrive in costume and for corporate sponsors to have each member of their party to dress with a theme in mind. The overall theme for the event’s 10th incarnation is Shipwrecked. The evening will feature a costume contest, buffet dinner, cocktails and a silent auction. This year’s musical entertainment will be provided by Party Bus. Proceeds from the All Hallow’s Eve Bash will benefit the philanthropic work of the OLBH Foundation.
More information and ticket purchases are available online at olbhfoundation.org/halloween or by calling 606-833-4078.
Spooky science
West Virginia State University students will host a free science event for kids in sixth through 12th grades from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in Hamblin Hall on the university’s Kanawha County campus. The “Spooky Science Spookathon” will showcase the spooky side of science with hands-on experiments for kids.
Students will have the opportunity to participate in an egg-drop contest, informative luncheon and interactive demonstrations and explanations including such activities as Zombie Anatomy, Crazy Crystal Ball, Elephant Toothpaste, Eerie Electricity, Magician Madness, Zombie Robotics and more.
The event will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by activities throughout the day. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting http://bit.ly/spookysciencespookathon.
Cruise in for candy
Trunk-or-treat, a free event at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hamlin, West Virginia, will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
There will be a costume contest for age groups 0-3, 4-6 and 7-12 years old, with prizes for best costume overall, scariest costume and most creative costume. Trophies and prize bags will be given to the winners in each age group.
The first 100 vehicles to pass out candy will receive a dash plaque. The top three best-decorated vehicles will receive a trophy and a prize.
Maul at the mall
The Huntington Mall will host Monster Maul Fall Fest from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, followed by trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a safe trick-or-treat event for the whole family. There will be games and contests from 4 to 6 p.m. and the treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 304-733-0492 or visit www.huntingtonmall.com.
Haunted — but healthy
The Marshall Recreation Center will host a Halloween-themed event called “Haunted Rec” from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Recreation Center, 402 Thundering Herd Drive in Huntington.
This event will provide a safe place for children in the community to come and trick-or-treat (in the style of a trunk-or-treat) as well as a haunted obstacle course, creepy climbing at the Rock Wall, kid Zumba with “Thriller,” small bouncy house and a prize for the costume contest. Marshall student organizations will be set up around the gym courts to pass out candy.
The event is free and open to the community to participate. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costume.