HUNTINGTON — The annual meeting of the Spring Hill Garden Association will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 16 in the Room With a View in the Ritter Park Rose Garden. All returning gardeners and prospective new gardeners are urged to attend.

All returning gardeners will have until March 27 to secure their previous plots. On Saturday, March 28, Betty Given will meet with new gardeners at the main library in downtown Huntington from 9 a.m. until noon for sign ups. The cost per plot remains $30 for the growing season. Each plot is 15 by 30 feet and gardeners are allowed up to three for the summer. The cost of the plots cover initial plowing, the lease from the Park Board, liability insurance and water for the season.

We now have a Facebook page for information. The site is https:/www.facebook.com/springhillcommunitygardenwv. If you are interested or need to sign up, please contact Betty Given at 304-638-1516.

