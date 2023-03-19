SOUTH POINT, Ohio — On March 14, Saint Ann Circle, a women’s group of Sacred Heart Church Huntington, visited the Hutton Wayfarer Art Gallery in South Point, Ohio.
Robert and Robin Hutton welcomed the group in the Rachael Room. This first room was an introduction to Robert Hutton’s latest works an art series based on gospel stories. Each art piece portrays participants of a Bible story, mostly based on the life of Jesus. Robert Hutton said these works isolate a few essential Bible figures from the crowd and from the events of what would have been going on around the essential Biblical character.
Robert Hutton explained that for this series he used oil pastels as the medium, which provided paintings with vivid colors. He explained the use of oil pastels even so a novice could understand. This was easy for him to do since he taught many art students as a professor in Marshall University Art Department before his retirement.
Robin Hutton, Robert’s wife, told the group that the gallery opened in 2019 but was closed due to the COVID pandemic. Once things were beginning to open up again, the gallery suffered damage as a result of the 2021 ice storm. That same year, Robin and Robert were injured in a serious car accident that again delayed the opening. The gallery is now up and running and St. Ann Circle was glad to visit as it is a wonderful gallery with many inspiring works.
The gallery included other paintings, drawings and ceramics all created by Robert Hutton. It was only fitting that before the St. Ann Circle group left the gallery, they purchased a print of a drawing of St. Ann embracing her daughter Mary, the mother of Jesus. It is now proudly displayed in Sacred Heart Church’s Parish Hall.
The Hutton Wayfarer Gallery is at 52 Private Drive 250, off County Road 144, about five minutes from the Solida Road roundabout. More information can be found by contacting Robin Hutton at rhutton@zoominternet.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.