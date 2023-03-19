The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — On March 14, Saint Ann Circle, a women’s group of Sacred Heart Church Huntington, visited the Hutton Wayfarer Art Gallery in South Point, Ohio.

Robert and Robin Hutton welcomed the group in the Rachael Room. This first room was an introduction to Robert Hutton’s latest works an art series based on gospel stories. Each art piece portrays participants of a Bible story, mostly based on the life of Jesus. Robert Hutton said these works isolate a few essential Bible figures from the crowd and from the events of what would have been going on around the essential Biblical character.

