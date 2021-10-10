On Oct. 1-2, the 1971 graduating class of Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic High School celebrated its 50th reunion.
Attendees were (front row) Robbie Black, Chris Koepfer, Dave Ball, David Cook, Charles Britz, Joan Donohoe-Lovejoy, Mary Lynn Lewis-Jordan; (middle row) Sharon Reisen-Rutherford, Charlie Jitima, Kathy Daugherty-Abdoney, Karen Torlone-Pauley, Anne Toller, Tom Cade, Irene Marnell, Janina Michael, Karen Pacifici-Sullivan, Kathy Riley-Ergenson, Barbi Tomlinson-Hearn; (back row) Paul Fattaleh, Larry Durkin, Joe Johnston, Fred Woefel, Mike Nunan, Valerie Perdue-Bias, Jim Waters, JP Tierney, David Tyson, Macia Walker-Crist.
HUNTINGTON — On Oct. 1-2, the 1971 graduating class of Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic High School celebrated its 50th reunion.
Attendees were (front row) Robbie Black, Chris Koepfer, Dave Ball, David Cook, Charles Britz, Joan Donohoe-Lovejoy, Mary Lynn Lewis-Jordan; (middle row) Sharon Reisen-Rutherford, Charlie Jitima, Kathy Daugherty-Abdoney, Karen Torlone-Pauley, Anne Toller, Tom Cade, Irene Marnell, Janina Michael, Karen Pacifici-Sullivan, Kathy Riley-Ergenson, Barbi Tomlinson-Hearn; (back row) Paul Fattaleh, Larry Durkin, Joe Johnston, Fred Woefel, Mike Nunan, Valerie Perdue-Bias, Jim Waters, JP Tierney, David Tyson, Macia Walker-Crist.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.