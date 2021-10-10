The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On Oct. 1-2, the 1971 graduating class of Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic High School celebrated its 50th reunion.

Attendees were (front row) Robbie Black, Chris Koepfer, Dave Ball, David Cook, Charles Britz, Joan Donohoe-Lovejoy, Mary Lynn Lewis-Jordan; (middle row) Sharon Reisen-Rutherford, Charlie Jitima, Kathy Daugherty-Abdoney, Karen Torlone-Pauley, Anne Toller, Tom Cade, Irene Marnell, Janina Michael, Karen Pacifici-Sullivan, Kathy Riley-Ergenson, Barbi Tomlinson-Hearn; (back row) Paul Fattaleh, Larry Durkin, Joe Johnston, Fred Woefel, Mike Nunan, Valerie Perdue-Bias, Jim Waters, JP Tierney, David Tyson, Macia Walker-Crist.

