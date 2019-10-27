HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) has been recognized for promoting enrollment in the West Virginia organ donor registry with a Platinum Award from Donate Life West Virginia.
The award was earned as part of Donate Life West Virginia’s 2019 Hospital Challenge.
SMMC conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors and, by doing so, increased the number of potential donors on the state’s donor registry. The hospital earned points for each activity implemented between May 2018 and April 2019, reaching platinum status, the highest possible recognition for the challenge.
The Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge was part of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Workplace Partnership for Life campaign to mobilize the nation’s hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered donors and, ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant. The campaign unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. Working together, the teams leverage their communications resources and outreach efforts to most effectively spread the word of the critical need for donors.
St. Mary’s partnered with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) on its campaign.