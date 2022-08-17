HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute is now offering the Heart to Heart support group for heart patients.
Meetings will take place the second Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, beginning Friday, Sept. 9. The September meeting will be in Room 205 of the Heart Institute, while future meetings will be in Room 212. The group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this support group that offers many benefits for patients with heart conditions,” said Melissa Mielcarek, MSHA, MBA, executive director of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute. “It can help improve their quality of life, increase their understanding of heart disease and improve communications with their health care provider and their family.”
For more information, or to RSVP for the group, call Barry Adkins at 304-526-1645. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
