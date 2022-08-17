The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In 2019, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Center of Excellence by Mountain Health Network. 

 Courtesy of St. Mary’s Medical Center

HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute is now offering the Heart to Heart support group for heart patients.

Meetings will take place the second Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, beginning Friday, Sept. 9. The September meeting will be in Room 205 of the Heart Institute, while future meetings will be in Room 212. The group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.

