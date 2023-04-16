HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s School of Nursing and the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation have announced the Spring 2023 winners of its nursing scholarships.
The winner of the Sharon Ambrose Endowed Scholarship is Brooklynn Anderson from Dunbar, West Virginia. Endowed by Dr. Ken and Sharon Ambrose, the scholarship is open to a first- or second-semester nursing student demonstrating financial need and academic performance.
The winner of the Doris Lee Hornsby Billups Memorial Endowed Scholarship is Katheryn Drey from Ona, West Virginia. Endowed by the Billups family, the scholarship is open to a nursing student residing in Boone, Cabell, or Putnam County, with a minimum 3.0 GPA in degree-required courses, who possesses compassion and demonstrates skill in direct patient care.
The winner of the Dr. Barbara Stevens Memorial Scholarship is Brittani Greene from Hurricane, West Virginia. Endowed by the Stevens family, the scholarship is open to a second-semester nursing student with a minimum 3.0 GPA in degree-required courses.
The winner of the Margaret Donley “Little Miss St. Mary’s” Nursing Scholarship is Kassidy Mathis from Huntington. Endowed by the family of Margaret Donley, who was nicknamed “Little Miss St. Mary’s” by her husband, the scholarship is open to a third- or fourth-semester female nursing student demonstrating financial need and academic performance. The student must reside in Lawrence, Jackson, Gallia, or Scioto County, Ohio; Boyd, or Greenup County, Kentucky; or Cabell or Wayne County, West Virginia;
