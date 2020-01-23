HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission will present “Navigating Grief,” a free course for anyone who has experienced a loss.

The four-week course will take place each Monday from Feb. 3 through Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospitality House, located at 2801 S. Staunton Road, Huntington. Attendees will learn how to cope with grief and connect with others who are experiencing similar emotions.

The course will cover various topics, including:

n The definition of grief

n Stages and expressions of grief

n How to deal with grief

n Practical responses to grief

To register, call St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission at 304-526-1188.

