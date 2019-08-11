HUNTINGTON — Celebrating 93 years, the St. Mary's School of Nursing will welcome past graduates during its Alumni Homecoming Weekend Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17. The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 16

6 p.m. - Informal reception St. Mary's Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington

Free to alumni and their guests. Tours of the Center for Education will be available.

Saturday, Aug. 17

11 a.m. - Luncheon registration

St. Mary's Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington

$30 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 304-526-1415.

Noon - Luncheon

St. Mary's Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., tours will be available following the luncheon. The St. Mary's School of Nursing Alumni Association will sell alumni T-shirts for $15. For more information about the weekend, contact the school at 304-526-1415. The St. Mary's School of Nursing opened in 1926 and is the only hospital-operated nursing school in West Virginia.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.