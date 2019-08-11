HUNTINGTON — Celebrating 93 years, the St. Mary's School of Nursing will welcome past graduates during its Alumni Homecoming Weekend Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17. The schedule for the weekend is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 16
6 p.m. - Informal reception St. Mary's Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington
Free to alumni and their guests. Tours of the Center for Education will be available.
Saturday, Aug. 17
11 a.m. - Luncheon registration
St. Mary's Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington
$30 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 304-526-1415.
Noon - Luncheon
St. Mary's Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., tours will be available following the luncheon. The St. Mary's School of Nursing Alumni Association will sell alumni T-shirts for $15. For more information about the weekend, contact the school at 304-526-1415. The St. Mary's School of Nursing opened in 1926 and is the only hospital-operated nursing school in West Virginia.