Nicholas Stackpole, a resident of Huntington, was chosen by the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church Scholarship Committee as the 36th annual recipient of the Jeffrey C. Ohl Scholarship, according to a news release.
Stackpole is a rising sophomore music education student at Kent State University in Ohio. His career goals include teaching music at either the middle school or high school level. Stackpole is an accomplished organist and plans to provide private organ lessons as well. The $8,000 award will be helpful to him as he continues his pursuit of his educational and career goals.
The scholarship was created at the church in memory of Jeffrey Ohl, who grew up in Huntington, attending Huntington East High School. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He died September 23, 1983, in a military aircraft training crash. The scholarship committee who chose Stackpole as the recipient believes that he possesses the high ideals and commitment to excellence in life and leadership demonstrated by Lieutenant Ohl.