Hi, my name is Stacy; I am a 16-year breast cancer survivor. I am a graduate of the Breast Cancer Class of 2004. Although my cancer was teetering between Stage 3 and 4, my tumor was contained and chemotherapy and a radical mastectomy would prove beneficial in ridding my body of cancer. Although the cancer is gone, having breast cancer changed my life in more ways than one.
As with any extended illness or disease, the life of the patient, their family, community and workplace experiences some form of change. Daily routines are upset and scheduled events all have the potential to be altered or completely erased from the calendar. Looking ahead in the daily planner can become obsolete when you are focused on making it through the day. Typically time is consumed with doctor appointments, testing, treatments and finally resting.
The process for me began in February 2004 with the discovery of my tumor upon self-examination. It was not until August that I was diagnosed because of an error in the reading of my initial images. I received my official diagnosis on a Friday, began the treatment process the next Monday and it was not until April 2005 that I was cleared to go on with my life.
Notice I did not say back to my normal routine. Having breast cancer brought with it new normals such as healthier living, altered sleep patterns, anxieties, wardrobe changes and many more. The routine that existed prior to my diagnosis significantly changed after my treatment protocol because I changed. I now faced life with a new perspective on many things. I now faced life without the comfort of a doctor or a nurse being at my beck and call any time I had a question. Most importantly, I now faced life physically altered. My body no longer had all the parts I was born with. Because of that, I had to learn to deal with the emotional aspect of all that I had just gone through. It is still a process because daily I see the scars that exist to serve as a reminder.
I was still healing. I learned that in the healing process, not only did my body need to heal, but my spirit and emotions needed to heal as well. I was so focused on being OK for everyone else that I didn’t focus on me. At the time, redirecting my energy to other people and things felt like a good thing to do because it kept me from focusing on the fact that I had cancer in my body and that daily people die from the same diagnosis. It took me a while to balance my experience and what it taught me. It was years before I could fully process my experience and what I was able to witness during that health journey. The biggest takeaway for me was realizing how blessed I was. I did not experience sickness from treatments or hospitalizations due to reactions. I witnessed the effects breast cancer had on others, as well as some of the struggles they faced to secure medication, transportation and a support network.
Having breast cancer ignited a fire within me to be a source of support, knowledge, resource and prayer for others who were facing health challenges. Being informed about what is about to happen when you are newly diagnosed with any sickness is crucial. I was informed concerning what would happen to me on a day-to-week-to-month basis, but I was not informed about all of those other “little” things that are important when they arise. I was not informed to reach out to breast cancer organizations, cancer organizations, local health departments or hospitals for resources, information and even medication. I was not informed about the emotional and mental distress I could experience after all the treatments were over. But years after I was cancer-free, I began to soak in all the information I could to make sure I knew for someone else.
Ten years ago, my husband, Larry, and I, along with our friends, Lewis and Marcella Harvey, founded a nonprofit organization, The Cause Inc., so that those “little” things would not become big burdens.
We sought out to partner with organizations, businesses, health care providers and local hospitals to provide a wealth of information that individuals could obtain outside of the doctor’s office. These individuals have committed their time to come out into the community and present resources, offer free screenings, educate and allow Q&A sessions for free. Local restaurants, hotels, movie theaters and entertainment venues offer free services to allow patients and their families to get away from the stressors associated with health challenges.
So, you see, having breast cancer stirred up the gift that was within me to use my experience to be there for others. Sometimes no one understands like the person who has been through what another person is going through. If my experiences with cancer can help someone have a better outcome or just have a good day, then my breast cancer was not in vain. I do believe that God intends for us to be a source of strength and support for our fellow man. Someone was there for me; I must make myself available in the same manner.
I am grateful for my journey because it has given me a different perspective on life and living. I try to encourage those who are facing any health journey to stay positive as much as they can, process what they are experiencing, write it down, talk about it and never be afraid to ask questions.
To those who are not going through a health challenge, know your body. Listen to it. It will let you know that something is not right. Don’t blow off a sudden ache or spot or lump or pain. Get it checked out. Do not let anyone tell you it is probably nothing. Do your self-examinations. Keep a regular routine with your doctor because this establishes baselines that can determine if there is something going on in your body.
And last, but not least, live every day in your purpose. Strive to embrace the changes that will come. Not all change is bad. For me, change revealed the purpose and call on my life to advocate for health resource awareness. “If I can help somebody as I travel on, then my living shall not be in vain.”