The rock group Staind had a good run from the mid-1990s on. Hailing from Massachusetts, the alt-metal band would go on to sell over 15 million copies of their recordings and would tour relentlessly. Known for producing radio-ready cuts like “So Far Away,” “Price To Play,” “Fade” and “It’s Been A While,” Staind stayed steady with their crunch up until their self-titled album came out in 2011.
It was then that Staind lead singer Aaron Lewis decided to get off of the road and pursue a country music career. While that sounded counter-intuitive, for Lewis it was a way to reconnect with his roots. He spent a lot of time in Vermont as a kid, hunting and fishing with his family, and country music was a big part of that reality. A lot of that time was spent with his grandfather, a World War II veteran who taught him the ways and values of the rural experience, and that stayed with Lewis his whole life.
After many years living the role of a rock-and-roll band front man, Lewis tested the country music waters with the release of a five-song EP in 2011 called “Town Line.” Then, in 2012, Lewis released the first of three full-length solo albums, “The Road,” which would be followed by “Sinner” and last year’s “State I’m In.”
Lewis has found impressive success in the country music genre. One of his first singles, “Country Boy,” not only featured Chris Young and Country Music Hall of Famers George Jones and Charlie Daniels on it, a dream come true for any roots musician, but it also reached the gold status in sales. As his country music gained more attention, he signed with bigger labels, including his current affiliation with Big Machine Records.
Lewis’ latest album, “State I’m In,” rose to No. 2 on the country music charts upon its release, and that success fueled his latest tour. With songs from his latest album including “The Party’s Over,” “God and Guns,” “If I Were The Devil” and “Burnt The Sawmill Down,” Lewis tends to keep his country music real, not contrived, and far from the Bro-Country groove that tends to dominate the country radio charts at the moment.
Tonight, Aaron Lewis brings his “Acoustic Songs and Stories” show to the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $40 to $75. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
“I was raised on country music,” Lewis said. “My grandfather listened to Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Hank Jr. and all of the greats. My songs have always been me wearing my heart on my sleeve, and my emotions on my sleeve, and my misfortunes on my sleeve, my sins on my sleeve. I don’t feel like it would be genuine or worthy of this crazy ride I’ve been on if it wasn’t that way.”
If you can’t make it to the concert tonight in Ashland, it was recently announced that Lewis plans to bring his country show back to the Tri-State area, to the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, on April 3.
And for those who also appreciate Lewis’ rock-and-roll side, it was announced earlier this week that Staind is going to regroup and tour after a five-year hiatus. There had been talk of a reunion in 2019 and a one-off three-song set happened last year as well, but now the full monty is about to happen.
On Monday of this week, the rock band Disturbed officially announced a 30-date Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, which will also feature Staind and Bad Wolves; the closest that this rock-and-roll road show will come to the Tri-State will be the Cincinnati gig on Aug. 15.
For more information, go to aaronlewismusic.com and staindofficial.com.