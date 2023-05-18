HUNTINGTON — Comedian, author and entrepreneur Steve Hofstetter has come a long way from his Queens neighborhood upbringing in New York City, finding his niche in the comedy world by being one of the first in his field to utilize digital media over a decade ago.
Now, along with national TV appearances, books written, years as a radio show host and more on his resume, Hofstetter continues to bring his comedy act to the live stages of America while building up a following of over 800,000 people on Facebook and over 180 million views on YouTube.
On Saturday, May 20, Hofstetter will bring his comedy show to the Foundry Theater stage at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium located at 800 5th Ave. in downtown Huntington. The show starts at 7 p.m., is for audiences age 18 and older, and tickets range from $25 to meet-and-greet VIP tickets at $100. More information can be found at foundrytheater.org.
“I was always trying to be a writer, and I graduated as the dot.com bubble burst when it was very difficult to find an entry-level job in journalism,” Hofstetter said. “So, I started to do stand-up comedy to pass the time, and the way I like to describe that experience is to say, ‘It was like being thrown into the ocean and discovering I was a fish.’ No comedian is good when they start, yet fortunately I did well on my first show — yet it gave me a false sense of confidence. You have practiced and are prepared for that first show. Then, that second show comes around and you think, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to do great,’ and no. I like to say that there is no worse taste than the taste of a bad set, and the only way to get that taste out of your mouth is to have a good set.”
Just like other forms of arts and entertainment, doing live comedy is a subjective endeavor. But getting better at it means practicing in front of an audience.
“Comedy is a very weird thing in that it is one of the only arts professions or hobbies that you cannot get better at without an audience,” said Hofstetter. “Imagine your first day at the gym and you barely know how to use the machine and you have to do it in front of 40 people that are judging you. At one point, what helped me was going to this little comedy room a couple of blocks off of campus at Columbia University, where I went as an undergraduate, and I had to pass out flyers in exchange for stage time. It’s called ‘barking,’ just like being a carnival barker, and it is pretty common in New York. But, once you can do more for the show with your comedy than you can with your flyers, then you don’t have to do it anymore.”
Luckily, Hofstetter’s family supported his comedic ambitions because they were fans of the comedy business.
“There is a long tradition of Jewish stand-up comedians and there is a reverence for humor in Judaism, so it was something that my family thought was cool,” said Hofstetter. “My dad was a huge fan of stand-up comedy, and he was really excited that I was doing it. So, I am a rare case of having parents that supported it from day one, and my friends also thought it was really cool. Then, as the years went by, I was always an early adopter of technology and I’m always actively looking for the next cool thing, and for me in 2006, that was YouTube. I started using Reddit around that time as well. I just think that the digital world is incredible because it is a place where you can let the fans decide what they want to see, instead of letting a TV network executive decide it. I think that giving the power to the people is a pretty amazing thing.”
When it comes to his philosophy of comedy, Hofstetter comes at the art form from the tradition of classic comedians over the centuries who were out to lay bare the foibles of society and the ruling powers.
“One thing that an audience should know going into one of my shows is that I am outspokenly progressive and I am a social critic who believes that the tradition of the court jester is to point out the follies of the ruling class, and that is something that I will always do,” said Hofstetter. “As for my comedy influences, I come directly from the lineage of Lenny Bruce to George Carlin to Bill Hicks. My father’s favorite comedian when I was growing up was Dick Gregory. Those are comics that I don’t necessarily pattern my material after, but more so, they influence my thoughts and reasons on why you should be onstage as a comedian. All of their comedy had one thing in common, which was punching up.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.