The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Comedian, author and entrepreneur Steve Hofstetter has come a long way from his Queens neighborhood upbringing in New York City, finding his niche in the comedy world by being one of the first in his field to utilize digital media over a decade ago.

Now, along with national TV appearances, books written, years as a radio show host and more on his resume, Hofstetter continues to bring his comedy act to the live stages of America while building up a following of over 800,000 people on Facebook and over 180 million views on YouTube.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you