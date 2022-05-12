HUNTINGTON — On Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, Huntington will come alive with the sights and sounds of Star Wars Weekend. A family event with happenings spread throughout the downtown area, the “Star Wars” franchise is about to invade the city with its science fantasy entertainment.
Hosted by the Downtown Huntington Partners Inc., a local organization dedicated to working together to make Huntington grow and prosper, the group has received special permission from Disney and the “Stars Wars” franchise to turn the Jewel City into a fun zone based on a tale from “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.”
Britt Trippett is the executive director for Downtown Huntington Partners Inc. A Huntington native, her view of her role in the organization, which is made up of retailers, restaurateurs, professionals and more, is to constantly work together with others to support the improvement and growth of downtown Huntington. One result of those efforts is the Star Wars Weekend.
“I was born in Huntington and I am Huntington loyal, and I like to be involved with the community as much as possible,” said Trippett. “We are a nonprofit organization that consists of small-business owners and entrepreneurs that just want to help to promote our city and put it in a positive light. We meet every month to do event planning for the Huntington area. I believe that we are a very strong community and when we help each other, we rise as one.”
Some of the events that Downtown Huntington Partners Inc. has brought to fruition include the Downtown Crawl and the Pullman Square Concert Series. Over the next two days and nights, however, the attention will be on turning downtown Huntington into all things “Star Wars.”
“As for this weekend, I personally love the ‘Star Wars’ movies and we have been talking about doing an event that is very family friendly for a while now, where people do not have to worry about putting gas in their car to enjoy it and they can hear great music and see a free show,” said Trippett. “‘Star Wars’ has been a franchise for all ages over the years. No matter if you’re 5 years old or 85 years old, someone in your family loves those movies and it is something that everyone can enjoy.”
Events kick off Friday evening when the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, under the guidance of Executive Director Ian Jessee and Conductor Kimo Furumoto, will perform the John Williams-penned soundtrack music from the “Star Wars” movies during a free concert at Pullman Square at 7 p.m.
The Old North Arcade on Friday will host various cosplay actors dressed in full “Star Wars” regalia so folks can have their photo taken with them. There will also be face painting for kids and a full-blown “Star Wars” costume contest for adults on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday, May 13, will also feature Star Wars Trivia Night at Taps At Heritage, with the smaller trivia teams of four or less starting at 6 p.m.
Finally, Friday will find The Peddler offering special “Star Wars”-themed cocktails as well as several of the franchise’s pinball machines in the upstairs arcade room.
On Saturday night, May 14, the movie “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” will be shown for free outdoors on the Mountain Health Arena pavilion. Concessions and beverages will be available, and attendees are asked to bring camp chairs or blankets to the showing.
To lead up to the free movie, Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market will sell their products 20% off when you use the “Star Wars” code. For the artistic among us, Painting on the Pullman Plaza with Seth Henson at Pottery Place will be offered, including painting classes with a “Star Wars” theme.
More information can be found at www.itsdowntownhuntington.com.