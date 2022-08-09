LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The gates are set to open for mountain-grown fun at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia at Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. Opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
“We have a great 10 days lined up and cannot wait to open the gates,” CEO Kelly Collins said. “Whether you are here for the rides, food, concerts, shopping or just plain fun — there is something for all ages to enjoy!”
The 2022 concert series features two sold-out concerts this year with Cody Johnson and special guest Randall King (Aug. 11), as well as Zach Bryan and special guest Charles Wesley Godwin (Aug. 18). Tickets are still available for the Buckin’ B Bull Ride (Aug. 12), Foreigner (Aug. 13), Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd (Aug. 14), Restless Road (Aug. 15), Chris Tomlin (Aug. 17) and Walker Hayes with special Guest Tigirlily (Aug. 20). West Virginia native Kathy Mattea will take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in a free show.
The State Fair will feature a 10 days of livestock shows including the WV High School Rodeo, Junior 4-H and FFA livestock shows, horse shows and of course, the fan-favorite Draft Horse Pull at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
To help mitigate the potential spread of H3N2v (Swine Influenza), the swine barn at the State Fair will be closed to fairgoers.
“Like every year, department staff will be checking in every animal who attends the State Fair. But due to recent positive results for swine influenza at another fair, we will be stepping up our effort to ensure a safe environment,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “I want to make it abundantly clear, the State Fair is safe to attend, and we encourage folks to support this honored tradition.”
Fair officials and the W.Va. Department of Agriculture Animal Health will perform regular checks throughout the barn. Fairgoers are asked to continue to wash hands after visiting any animal exhibit, and those with weakened immune systems should be extra cautious.
The week is also filled with free entertainment for all ages including Swifty Swine Pig Racing, the Bears of Bearadise Ranch, the Hot Glass Academy, Kidbuck$ Game $how, the Nerveless Nocks, Zuzu African Acrobats and a packed schedule on the U.S. Cellular Free Stage.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.