MILTON — State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire. That’s one reason why the nation’s largest home insurer is taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce house fires.
Milton State Farm agent Eric Dotson donated a fire prevention kit to the Milton Volunteer Fire Department ahead of the National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention Week, which starts on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Dotson says the kits contain educational fire prevention materials for homeowners and children. Firefighters can share the information at fire stations or at community events.
“We hope this donation will help raise awareness and reduce fire losses in the Milton and surrounding areas,” Dotson said.
For more information about fire prevention or Fire Prevention Week, visit online at http://www.nfpa.org/fpw.