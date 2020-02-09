CEREDO — Because of a grant from State Farm, Golden Girl Group Home is up and running with a brand new volunteer management and electronic sign-in system.
When visitors come on-grounds at Golden Girl, the safety and confidentiality of their residents is of utmost importance. After years of using an archaic paper system for visitor logs and confidentiality statements, Golden Girl wanted to update the visitor and volunteer sign-in system. The new system, powered by Envoy, uses iPads to sign visitors in and out, therefore eliminating mistakes and omissions.
Local State Farm agent Marsha Slater nominated Golden Girl for this grant funding opportunity.
“I believe in Golden Girl’s mission and wanted to help them improve the security of their residents,” Slater said in a news release. “Also, it’s a great fit with State Farm’s values of giving back to the community. We want to encourage people to volunteer and this technology makes that easier at Golden Girl.”
Slater and two other local agents, Matthew Rowsey and Ray Crabtree, presented a $1,200 check to Advancement Director Nikki Thomas at Golden Girl’s main campus.
Golden Girl Executive Director Renee Harrison and other staff said they are grateful for the opportunity to upgrade their system thanks to generous donors like State Farm, who help them continue their mission of giving hope to young girls in their care by counseling, educating, and mentoring them in a safe environment.