POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum will host an Antique Gas Engine Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2. The event will feature an antique and farm tractor pull at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be worship services held at the log church at 9 a.m. Sunday and a gospel show that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The Country Kitchen and Country Store will be open both days.
The church on the grounds is a replica of the old Zion Lutheran Church that was originally located in the community of Broad Run. It was the first Lutheran Church west of the Allegheny Mountains. The State Farm Museum also hosts the Christopher H. Bauer Wildlife Museum, which contains a large collection of mounted wildlife hunting trophies.
Other attractions include authentic log cabins, an early farmhouse, an operational 19th century blacksmith shop, turn-of-the-century doctor and newspaper offices, a display room that contains an extensive collection of firearms, knives and other hunting accessories and a mounted body of “General,” the third-largest horse ever recorded.
For more information, call the Farm Museum office at 304-675-5737, email at wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com or visit www.wvfarmmuseum.org.