HUNTINGTON — A local organization has received a grant to help with its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
State Farm awarded a $3,000 grant to Golden Girl Group Home, a residential facility in Ceredo for abused, neglected and abandoned girls from West Virginia between the ages of 12 and 18, to assist with the home’s emergency response due to the pandemic. According to a news release, the gift will provide educational assistance, cleaning supplies, masks and other items that have placed a strain on the nonprofit’s budget this year.
Residents at Golden Girl are unable to attend public school, which causes a demand for additional staff members, increased therapy and an increased budget for the year, the release said.
In an effort to keep staff and residents safe, an abundance of caution has been used when cleaning and caring for residents, the release said. This also has been an added cost for the nonprofit, which offers 24/7 care.
“Golden Girl would like to thank State Farm for partnering with us to continue keeping our girls safe and well cared for during the pandemic,” Nikki Thomas, development director, said in the release. “Many nonprofits have laid people off this year. That isn’t an option for Golden Girl. We will continue to provide excellent care for our residents, no matter what the cost.”
Funding for COVID-19 emergency response has been provided to Golden Girl through State Farm and other organizations during 2020. As Giving Tuesday approaches Tuesday, Dec. 1, Thomas is asking the community to consider giving a year-end gift to Golden Girl so they can continue helping their residents overcome abuse and neglect while staying safe during COVID-19.
Donations can be given online at gggh.org.
For more information, contact Thomas at 304-939-5726 or nthomas@gggh.org.