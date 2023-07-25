The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Community members will have an opportunity next month to dress up like Dolly Parton while supporting childhood literacy like Dolly Parton.

The first Dolly Dash 5K fundraiser will happen at Ritter Park at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. All proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in West Virginia, a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age 5, no matter their family’s income.

