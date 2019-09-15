BARBOURSVILLE — Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville will celebrate its 60th anniversary at its location on Union Avenue and Shaw Street on Sept. 29.
This event will be an open house to all in the community, including those who have spent time worshiping with family and friends at Steele Memorial Church. The morning worship at 10:45 a.m. will include an invitation to married couples to renew their vows, and for all attendees to reaffirm the vows of baptismal.
The evening program begins with an informal gathering at 4 p.m., as time to visit with both old and new friends while exploring the collection of photographs and history from the church's past. A covered-dish dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by time that will allow those gathered to hear from past ministers, along with special music.
Church leaders say Steele Memorial Church has a rich history and outreach in the community, with notable offerings that include a Singles' Ministry that has served adults who are unmarried or have endured a divorce, with many attendees finding lasting partners within the group, even remarrying fellow members. The Busy Bees Preschool has prepared children for their experience in public schools for more than 15 years, and the church is host to a Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout program, as well as its own Wednesday evening disciple groups for children and a youth ministry for students in middle and high school. Steele Memorial also hosts a recovery ministry, Celebrate Recovery, which meets each Tuesday with a free meal at 6:30 p.m., offering support to those attending in their journey through recovery.
In recent years, members of the church have provided free coffee to parents dropping their children off at Barboursville Middle School, many who pull in through the church parking lot in order to do so, and a group has provided a free lunch each summer for those taking part in the Guyandotte River Regatta at the exit site along the banks of the river near the Barboursville Farmers Market.
The church is located at 733 Shaw St. in the village of Barboursville. For more information, contact the church office at 304-736-4583.