SOUTH POINT, Ohio — While other shows of the season are dreaming of their white Christmases and telling tales of ice and winter wonderlands, the Tri-State STEM+M school’s musical theater group is preparing to take audiences on a trip to the Caribbean with their production of “A Pirate’s Life for Me.”

Roger Goodman will transform himself into a fearsome pirate to win the heart of his true love, Sarah Huffington. The show will also feature the Tri-State STEM Choir and other performers presenting songs of the season before the performance of the musical theater group.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Ashland Train Depot, 99 15th St., Ashland. Tickets will be sold at the school beforehand and at the door the night of the show. Adult tickets are $12; student tickets are $8; and children 5 and under are free.

