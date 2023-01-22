The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Step Afrika! Will return to West Virginia State University on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. for a free performance as part of Black History Month. The dance company is dedicated to the art form of stepping, and integrates dance, song, storytelling, humor, and audience participation.

 Photo courtesy of West Virginia State University

INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- West Virginia State University invites the public to enjoy an energetic and modern African step show next month in celebration of Black History Month.

Step Afrika! is returning to WVSU’s Davis Fine Arts Theater stage this year on Thursday, Feb. 2. The dance company is dedicated to the art form of stepping, and integrates dance, song, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The company will perform at 7 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

