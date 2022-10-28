HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will wrap up Homecoming week with its annual Homecoming Step Show on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Foundry Theater at City Hall in downtown Huntington.
Corey Cunningham, coordinator of fraternity and sorority life, says the event is special because it introduces Marshall alumni and current students to a different side of the university.
“Most students and alums haven’t seen the creativity that occurs when stepping, not to mention the beauty and display of an organized group working as one,” said Cunningham. “The event combines fans of live performances, music lovers and Herd faithful for the last night of Homecoming ’22.”
Saturday's event also will feature hip hop legend Mike Jones, as well as Courtney Bee, a comedian from an improv show called "Wild ’N Out." Stepping teams from different universities also will perform.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students with a Marshall ID or $10 for general admission. They are available at the door.
